CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been accused of chasing down and killing a teenage boy Friday night after they got into an argument in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
Julian Castillo, 16, was visiting a friend at an apartment in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street around 8:45 p.m. Friday, when he got into an argument with two other people, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.READ MORE: CBS 2 Reporting On Police Raids Highlighted In 'Last Week Tonight' With John Oliver
Juan ran out of the apartment and down the street, and the two people he had been arguing with chased him down and shot him multiple times, police said.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?
The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said 21-year-old Jesus Moro and 20-year-old Sergio Rodriguez were arrested nearby within minutes of the shooting. On Monday, both were charged with first-degree murder. Rodriguez also faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.MORE NEWS: Man Charged In Two Carjackings Blocks And Minutes Apart In Brighton Park
Both men were due to appear in bond court on Monday.