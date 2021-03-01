(CBS/AP) — Authorities say a man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in Gary inside a car that was running and had its hazard lights activated.
Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawklak says the bodies were found early Saturday by a Gary police officer who responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.READ MORE: Two Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Julian Castillo In Chicago Lawn
That vehicle was still running, its hazard lights were on and the woman’s body was in the driver’s seat, while the man’s was in the front passenger seat.READ MORE: CBS 2 Reporting On Police Raids Highlighted In 'Last Week Tonight' With John Oliver
The Lake County coroner’s office identified the woman as 55-year-old Mary Jones-Washington. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the man’s name hasn’t been released.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?