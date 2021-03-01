MILWAUKEE (CBS) — Marquette University announced Monday that it is planning to return to full in-person classes and student housing for the fall 2021 semester.

University president Michael R. Lovell announced the plans in a letter to the campus community and incoming students.

“Marquette was able to pivot at the start of the pandemic and re-opened last fall in a hybrid learning model to give our students an on-campus experience. With mandatory testing, required masks and limits on gatherings, we were able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus this academic year, and now we are planning for an in-person academic and residential experience for our students this fall,” Lovell said in a news release.

The university had most recently been operating on a hybrid model – with 45 percent of classes online, 32 percent in person, and 23 percent using a combination of both for the fall 2020 semester. But for fall 2021, Marquette is planning to hold the vast majority of classes in person.

In the fall of 2019 before the pandemic, 96 percent of Marquette classes were held in person, with 2 percent fully online and 2 percent operating under a hybrid model.

“Our commitment to experiential learning is a key part of our mission,” Lovell said in the release. “A personalized, on-campus academic and cocurricular experience is foundational to a transformative Catholic, Jesuit education at Marquette.”

A detailed plan for the fall 2021 semester will be announced at a later date as the university continues to work with local public health officials to ensure that all proper health and safety protocols are in place. Additional mechanisms will remain in place should it be necessary to pivot or adjust plans.