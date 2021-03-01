CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were asking for help from the public Monday night in finding a woman who was last seen on Friday in Englewood and whose car was found three days later.
Cheretha Morrison, 38, was last seen Friday in the 6900 block of South Throop Street, police said.
She may have been driving a 2006 Porsche Cayenne with Illinois license plate BZ12712.
The car was found Monday in the 7400 block of South Winchester Avenue, but Morrison remains missing.
Morrison is Black, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.