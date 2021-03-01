CHICAGO (CBS) — Few people know more about Black history in Chicago than Dr. Timuel Black, the first honoree inducted into the Illinois Black Hall of Fame at Governors State University.
As a historian, Black documented the civil rights era, voting inequality, and segregation. At 102 years old, he says it's up to young people to continue that work.
"They have the responsibility not only to be successful, but to inspire – through example – others," he said.
Plans for the Illinois Black Hall of Fame at Governors State University in University Park were announced on Friday. It will pay tribute to the lives and legacies of notable African Americans from Illinois.
Black will be recognized at a virtual Juneteenth gala on June 19.