CHICAGO (CBS)– An 11-year-old girl was shot while sitting in the backseat of a car at a gas station in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday night.
Police said the shooting took place just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of West 127th Street.
According to police, someone started shooting at a 19-year-old man as he exited the gas station store. He was struck in the groin area and then shot back.
The offender also struck an 11-year-old girl in the face, while she was in a parked car at a gas pump. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. Police said the girl was not the intended target.
Police said a weapon was recovered in the 12600 block of S. Wentworth Avenue. No one is in custody.