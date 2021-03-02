CHICAGO (CBS) — There are new details about the case of Ny-Andra Dyer.

She is the 11-year-old girl who was shot in the face at a gas station, hit by a bullet meant for someone else.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Comer Children’s Hospital where she spoke to the family.

The child’s mother said doctors told her the next 72 hours would be crucial for her child.

She said she was told that if the swelling in her daughter’s brain doesn’t go down, the doctors told her she needs to start making funeral arrangements.

Ny-Andra Dyer was sitting in a car with her family at a West Pullman gas station, when she was shot in the face Monday night. Police said the 11-year-old, was not the intended target of the shooting.

Police said as a 19-year-old man was leaving the gas station store, two men went up to him.

As he tried to go back into the store, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the teen, twice in his pelvic area and once in his left knee. Sources said the teen then returned fire, with an assault weapon-style rifle.

Police recovered a handgun near the scene, along with 16 shell casings.

After he was shot, sources said the teen got back into his vehicle and drove to his house, where he called for an ambulance.

“And I’m just asking you, the shooter, please give me some closure for my baby,” said the child’s mother. “She didn’t deserve this.”

There is $20,000 reward leading to the arrest and convictions of the person who shot Dyer.

There’s a 24-hour National Call Center number 1-800-883-5587 1-800-U-TELL-US.