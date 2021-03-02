CHICAGO (CBS) — The NFL Scouting Combine is normally this week – but this year, there will only be on-campus pro days.
In the meantime, the Bears have to make some big decisions. They have exactly one week to figure out if they will use the franchise tag on top receiver Allen Robinson.
“The league gives us the franchise tag as an option. You know, that tool is there for a reason. We haven’t made a firm decision on any of that yet,” said Bears General Manager Ryan Pace. “We love Allen Robinson – not just a player and a teammate; the professional that he is. We want to keep our players, and Allen is a good player.”
Of course, the Bears also have to find a quarterback. Pace said he also expects teams around the league to start making cuts to fit the new salary cap.