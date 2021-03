Mayor Lori Lightfoot Expects Cubs And White Sox Can Have Fans In The Stands At Some Point This Season; 'I Think They’ve Come Up With Very Good Plans'“I think there will be a point sometime this season where you’ll see fans in the stands at both Wrigley [Field] and Guaranteed Rate Field, which I still call Sox Park,” Lightfoot said Tuesday afternoon

Spring Training Report: COVID Will Loom Over Baseball For Another SeasonThe 2021 MLB season is just weeks away, and while COVID continues to change baseball, at least the changes are familiar this time around.

Bulls Lose Second Straight As They Fall To Denver NuggetsNikola Jokic dominated with 39 points and 14 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Spring Training 2021: Cubs Top Padres In Cactus League OpenerThe Cubs opened up Cactus League play against the new-look San Diego Padres on Monday.

Spring Training 2021: White Sox Meet Joe Maddon's Angels, Game Ends In TieTony La Russa and the White Sox visited Joe Maddon’s Los Angeles Angels in Cactus League baseball on Monday.

Irv Cross, Pioneering CBS Sports Broadcaster, Hammond Native, Northwestern Alum, Dies At 81Cross thrived while working in several different roles during his 23 years at CBS Sports.