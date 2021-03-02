CHICAGO (CBS)– A sunny and warmer week is ahead.
High temperatures will be in the 40s all week.
By the weekend, a dramatic warm up will bring highs in the 50s. A more springlike pattern emerges next week, with very warm temperatures and a chance of storms.