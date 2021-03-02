DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– A sunny and warmer week is ahead.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be near 43 degrees.

High temperatures will be in the 40s all week.

By the weekend, a dramatic warm up will bring highs in the 50s. A more springlike pattern emerges next week, with very warm temperatures and a chance of storms.