CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’ve been using a folding chair, laundry basket, or some other household object to claim “dibs” on a parking spot in Chicago after all that snow we got last month, time’s up. The city will begin removing “dibs” markers from the streets on Tuesday.
Due to all the melting snow over the past several days, and the city's efforts to plow and salt the streets, Department of Streets and Sanitation crews on Tuesday will begin picking up any unclaimed "Dibs" markers along their daily garbage collection routes, and throwing them in with the trash.
"Our crews have been working around the clock to address snow and ice and ensure Chicago's streets are safe and passable for residents," Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully said in a statement. "At this time, we ask residents to be neighborly and help our crews clear streets of debris by picking up any items they may have on the street."
So if you want to keep the lawn furniture, ironing board, or whatever else you used to save your spot last month, it’s time to bring it inside if you don’t want it hauled off to the dump.
While technically illegal, claiming "dibs" after digging out a parking space is a Chicago tradition, especially after heavy snowfall. It can also lead to some nasty disputes, and even acts of vandalism against drivers who ignore "Dibs" and park in a spot someone else has claimed.
To report a concern about “dibs” items on your block, call 311.