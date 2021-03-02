CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire burned through all floors of an apartment building in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire started on a lower floor of the building, located at 8020 Yates Blvd, and spread to the upper floors.
A resident said she woke up to the alarm going off and the smell of smoke. She immediately went to check on her landlord.
“I said get out of here, I tried to open his door,” the woman told CBS 2. “He got himself locked in, we tried to open the door and the fire just started breaking out of every window.”
Crews were able to get everyone out of the building safely, including a dog.
One person was sent to the hospital in good condition to get checked out.