CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire that killed a mother and her 15-year-old daughter on Sunday has been ruled an arson, and the deaths have been ruled homicides, officials said on Tuesday.

Ieashia Ford, 34, and her daughter Porche Stinson Ford, 15, were among six people pulled from a burning home in the 8600 block of South Hermitage early Sunday morning. They were taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in extremely critical condition, and were later pronounced dead.

Four other adult relatives, two men and two women, were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and are expected to recover, according to the Fire Department.

Tuesday afternoon, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said an autopsy determined Ieashia and Porche died from “inhalation injuries due to inhalation of products of combustion due to house fire due to arson.” Both deaths were ruled homicides.

Police would not confirm published reports that detectives learned a man entered the house through the back yard, carrying a white plastic bottle of gasoline, which he spread on a back porch and lit on fire. The man then left the yard the same way he came in, and at least some of his actions reportedly might have been recorded by surveillance cameras.

The victims’ family on Sunday had said they didn’t believe the fire was an accident.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office and Chicago Police were brought in Sunday to look for signs of arson.

Late Sunday afternoon, friends and family members tied balloons on the fence outside the scene and later lit candles for a vigil for Ieashia and Porche. Dozens offered comfort and prayers to one another amid the crisis.

Most were too grief-stricken to talk, but those that did had questions about the fire – including if it was intentionally set.

As the fire raged, people waved in desperation in the street – catching the attention of first responders. Surveillance video showed those critical early moments of the fire.

As fire trucks arrived, neighbors described the flames the firefighters were about to battle. Those flames spread quickly, with firefighters working to cut out windows and part of the roof to allow heat to escape.

Despite their efforts, it did not allow Ieashia and Porche to escape with their lives.

“They was joy. They was joyful,” said relative Felicia White. “You know what I’m saying?”

The victims’ families said both died as a result of the blaze. Ieashia was described as a loving mom, while Porche was excited to start in-person learning again Monday at Foster Park Elementary School.

“This is just a sad tragic loss for our family,” White said.

White described loved ones as being in a state of shock, grief, and suspicion – and added she is concerned the fire was intentionally set.

The state Fire Marshal’s office got help from an 11-year-old Labrador retriever named Zoe and a 3-year-old dog named G.G. The dogs are capable of sniffing for accelerant – substances that could help spread a fire.

Firefighters said such actions are routine for cases like this, including when arson is suspected.

Investigators lwere also looking into whether a domestic situation played a role in the blaze.

Ieashia leaves behind one other daughter, two sons and a grandchild.