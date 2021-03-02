CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana residents age 55 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday announced the latest expansion of the state's vaccination program.
Vaccines previously were available to Hoosiers ages 60 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders.
Meantime, three new mass vaccination clinics will open in Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Health said the the mass vaccination clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a one-dose shot authorized by the FDA on Saturday.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives eligible Hoosiers a safe, effective and convenient way to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “Because it requires just one dose, every shot administered represents a Hoosier who can rest easier, knowing their risk of severe illness from this disease has dropped exponentially.”
The sites include:
Indianapolis Motor Speedway (4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis)
- March 5 to 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ivy Tech Community College (8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg)
- March 12 to 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
University of Notre Dame (100 Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame)
- March 26 to 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All clinics will require advance registration through https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Proof of age and residency will be required. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Indiana also has started planning a future mass vaccination clinic in Gary. Additional mass vaccination sites in other locations will be planned as more vaccine becomes available.