CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola is filling the trophy case.

Cameron Krutwig has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. Teammate Lucas Williamson is the Defensive MVP of the Valley.

Krutwig is the third Rambler in the last four years to win the award.

This dynamic duo will finish their Loyola careers with the most wins in school history.

“You always want to come in and leave the program better than you found it – and you know, we found it when we weren’t Missouri Valley champs; we weren’t Final Four. We’re going to leave it with all those accolades and everything. It’s pretty cool to think about,” Krutwig said. “But we’re not done yet.”