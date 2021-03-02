NORTH CHICAGO (CBS) — Montreal Porter of North Chicago was charged with the murder on his former girlfriend, Lake County officials said Tuesday.
On Monday, authorities said, Porter, 48, and the woman were arguing in Porter’s apartment in the 0-100 block of Prairie View Court, and the woman ran outside the apartment complex and fell down.
Porter then shot the victim multiple times, authorities said. She was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she succumbed to her injuries and died.
Porter remains held in the Lake County Jail on a first degree murder charge pending his next court hearing.