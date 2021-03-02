Spring Training 2021: Giolito Strikes Out 4 In 2 Innings; White Sox, Rangers End Game In TieThe White Sox hosted the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch Tuesday, and Lucas Giolito struck out four batters over two innings.

Spring Training 2021: 3-Run Triple For Rafael Ortega As Cubs Beat RoyalsThe Cubs hosted the Kansas City Royals at Sloan Park in Mesa in their second Cactus League game Tuesday.

Cubs Finalize $800,000 Deal With Pitcher Ryan TeperaThe Cubs finalized an $800,000, one-year contract with reliever Ryan Tepera on Tuesday, a deal that allows him to earn up to $1.75 million, and opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Expects Cubs And White Sox Can Have Fans In The Stands At Some Point This Season; 'I Think They’ve Come Up With Very Good Plans'“I think there will be a point sometime this season where you’ll see fans in the stands at both Wrigley [Field] and Guaranteed Rate Field, which I still call Sox Park,” Lightfoot said Tuesday afternoon

Spring Training Report: COVID Will Loom Over Baseball For Another SeasonThe 2021 MLB season is just weeks away, and while COVID continues to change baseball, at least the changes are familiar this time around.

Bulls Lose Second Straight As They Fall To Denver NuggetsNikola Jokic dominated with 39 points and 14 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.