CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two semi trucks on I-294 at 79th Street.
According to Illinois State Police, a semi truck was rear ended by another semi truck just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. A person had to be removed from one of the trucks and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.
Northbound lanes are closed, except for one far left lane, at 79th Street as crews work to clear the crash.
Traffic is being diverted off at 95th Street.
This is a developing story.