CHICAGO (CBS) — A deal has been struck in principle in the infamous serial stowaway case.
Marilyn Hartman has been arrested multiple times at O'Hare International Airport.
Among other incidents,she was sentenced to 18 months of probation in March after pleading guilty in March 2019 to sneaking past Chicago airport security, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket the year before.
She was arrested again in October 2019 after being spotted at Terminal 1, Checkpoint 2 at O'Hare and was seen attempting to pass through security without a boarding pass or identification. Police said by then, Hartman was on probation for a prior trespass incident and was prohibited from going to O'Hare or Midway international airports without a boarding pass.
In late March 2020, Hartman was released from Cook County Jail and put on home monitoring after being attacked at the jail, and also after the coronavirus pandemic became a concern for inmates.
This current case stems from the probation violation. A judge wants Hartman to go to jail, while her attorney and the state want probation.
Hartman is now likely to get jail and will get credit for the 500-plus days she's been in custody already.
Her next court date is next month.