By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Rafael Ortega, Spring Training, Spring Training 2021

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs hosted the Kansas City Royals at Sloan Park in Mesa in their second Cactus League game Tuesday.

Adbert Alzolay pitched the first inning, which included a strikeout.

Alzolay is hoping to build off last year’s big-league experience.

In the fourth, the Cubs loaded the bases and Rafael Ortega cleared them. Ortega drove one into the gap and all the way to the wall for a three-run triple.

The Cubs win 3-2.

