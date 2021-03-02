MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs hosted the Kansas City Royals at Sloan Park in Mesa in their second Cactus League game Tuesday.
Adbert Alzolay pitched the first inning, which included a strikeout.
Alzolay is hoping to build off last year's big-league experience.
In the fourth, the Cubs loaded the bases and Rafael Ortega cleared them. Ortega drove one into the gap and all the way to the wall for a three-run triple.
The Cubs win 3-2.