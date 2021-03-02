GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — The White Sox hosted the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch Tuesday, and Lucas Giolito struck out four batters over two innings.
Andrew Vaughn is trying to make the team as the White Sox designated. His performance Tuesday might help – in the first inning, he hit a three-run blast with Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu aboard.
That made it 3-0 Sox.
Reigning MVP Abreu doubled to left in the fifth, driving in another Sox run. He was two for three.
The game ended in a 5-5 tie.