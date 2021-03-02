CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot in the chest and a health care facility window was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in University Village.
Police said 3:45 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was shot in the chest in the 700 block of West Maxwell Street. She found her own way to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was treated and released, police said.
A bullet also struck the window at the UI Health University Village Maxwell Clinic in the 700 block of West Maxwell Street, near Union Avenue.
Area Three detectives were investigating late Tuesday.