CHICAGO (CBS)– New vaccination sites are now open on the South Side in Englewood and West Englewood.
The sites are expected to give out about 4,000 doses this month.
The Protect Chicago Plus initiative specifically chose the locations because these communities have been seriously impacted by the pandemic.
Forty community organizations said there aren't enough neighborhood vaccination sites in underserved communities. These new sites make vaccinations more accessible.
The groups say they are concerned the city’s vaccination plan inadvertently pits vulnerable Black and Brown neighborhoods against each other, for health care needs.