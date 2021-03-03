CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Thursday, the Chicago Fire Department will start distributing COVID-19 vaccines to seniors who are homebound.
Also on Thursday, appointments open at 8:30 a.m. for Chicago's mass vaccine site at the United Center.
“Since the start of the pandemic, seniors have been the most vulnerable to serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, which is why they have been prioritized for vaccine,” said Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. “We know that vaccinating older residents has the biggest impact on preventing COVID-19 deaths.”
Only those 65 and older will be allowed to make an appointment.
To register, you can go to Zocdoc/vaccine or call 312-746-4835.

“We’ve declared March ‘Senior Month’ in Chicago and are calling on all Chicagoans to step up and help our seniors sign up and get vaccinated,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “The new United Center vaccination site represents a turning point in our COVID-19 recovery effort and a major opportunity for all of us to serve our seniors and protect our residents who are most vulnerable to this virus.”