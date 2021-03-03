CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman in her 60s was found dead late Wednesday morning as firefighters responded to a fire at a West Ridge apartment building.
The fire started around 10:50 a.m. at an apartment building on the 5600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.
During a search of the building, firefighters found a woman in her 60s who had died.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
5649 n Washtenaw a woman in her 60's was found deceased during a search of the building as crews worked the fire. No cause on the fire yet. CFD OFI is working the scene. Fire reported at about 10:50 this morning.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 3, 2021