CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman in her 60s was found dead late Wednesday morning as firefighters responded to a fire at a West Ridge apartment building.

The fire started around 10:50 a.m. at an apartment building on the 5600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

During a search of the building, firefighters found a woman in her 60s who had died.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.