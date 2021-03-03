DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Fans have missed it but now an iconic Chicago restaurant is back open for business.

Starting Wednesday, the Walnut Room reopens at Macy’s State Street store in the Loop.

Visitors can start making reservations for lunch Wednesdays through Sundays.

Just look for the Macy’s Restaurants site on the store’s website to make a reservation.

There are openings for Bunny Brunch on March 28.