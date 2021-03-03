CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Thursday, O’Hare Airport will be used as a mass vaccination site for United Airlines employees.
The city determines who is eligible for the vaccine, which includes United staff who live and work in the city. They must be at least 65 years old or a member of the flight crew.
The site will be reservation-only in in Terminal 2 in the United Airlines ORD Clinic in Terminal 2 on the baggage claim level.
The airline said it's working to make sure all of its other employees get vaccinated as soon as possible.