CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing.
Wednesday's temperatures will be near 48 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Thursday, but then a big warmup is ahead as the weekend approaches.
The Chicago area will be in the 50s by the weekend and headed to 60 degrees by mid-week.