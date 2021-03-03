Bears Have One Week To Decide Whether To Use Franchise Tag For Allen RobinsonThe Bears have exactly one week to figure out if they will use the franchise tag on top receiver Allen Robinson.

No. 4 Illini Dismantle No. 2 MichiganAndre Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and No. 4 Illinois dismantled No. 2 Michigan with a smothering defensive performance, routing the Wolverines on Tuesday night.

Loyola's Cameron Krutwig Named Missouri Valley Conference Player Of The YearCameron Krutwig has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. Teammate Lucas Williamson is the Defensive MVP of the Valley.

Pauly Paulicap Scores Season High 20, But DePaul Falls Short To MarquetteD.J. Carton scored 20 points and Koby McEwen and Dawson Garcia each scored 12 and Marquette beat DePaul on Tuesday night.

Spring Training 2021: Giolito Strikes Out 4 In 2 Innings; White Sox, Rangers End Game In TieThe White Sox hosted the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch Tuesday, and Lucas Giolito struck out four batters over two innings.

Spring Training 2021: 3-Run Triple For Rafael Ortega As Cubs Beat RoyalsThe Cubs hosted the Kansas City Royals at Sloan Park in Mesa in their second Cactus League game Tuesday.