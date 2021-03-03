DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be near 48 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

READ MORE: Third Man Claims He Was Sexually Abused By Fr. Michael Pfleger Over 40 Years Ago

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Cool Lake Breeze Wednesday Afternoon

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Thursday, but then a big warmup is ahead as the weekend approaches.

MORE NEWS: St. Louis, New Orleans Archdioceses Call Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine 'Morally Compromised;' Chicago Archdiocese Says It Will Follow Pope's Guidance

The Chicago area will be in the 50s by the weekend and headed to 60 degrees by mid-week.