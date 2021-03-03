CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were shot late Wednesday in the West Chatham neighborhood.
The shooting took place in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
The conditions of the wounded people were not immediately learned.
The victims were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The scene is near Simeon Career Academy High School.