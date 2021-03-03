DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:shooting, Stewart Avenue, West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were shot late Wednesday in the West Chatham neighborhood.

The shooting took place in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

The conditions of the wounded people were not immediately learned.

The victims were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The scene is near Simeon Career Academy High School.

