CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was shot and seriously wounded during a carjacking attempt Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said the 48-year-old man dropped off a passenger on the 4200 block of West Maypole Avenue around 1:30 p.m., when the passenger tried to steal the victim's vehicle, and started shooting.
The victim was later found in his black Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound to the chest. Fire Department officials said he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
The scene at Kostner and Maypole where a 48yo rideshare driver pulled over after police say his passenger tried to carjack him and shot him in the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.
Area Four detectives were investigating.