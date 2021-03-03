DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago News, Crime, West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was shot and seriously wounded during a carjacking attempt Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the 48-year-old man dropped off a passenger on the 4200 block of West Maypole Avenue around 1:30 p.m., when the passenger tried to steal the victim’s vehicle, and started shooting.

The victim was later found in his black Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound to the chest. Fire Department officials said he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

 

Area Four detectives were investigating.

