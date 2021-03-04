DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Bourbonnais, strike, teachers strike

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bourbonnais elementary school teachers will go on strike Thursday morning.

The teachers union made the announcement right before midnight.

Teachers are asking for staff raises, while keeping insurance and retirement benefits. The union says teachers have been working without a contract since the beginning of the school year.

Members will begin picketing at 8 a.m.

 

