CHICAGO (CBS)– Bourbonnais elementary school teachers will go on strike Thursday morning.
The teachers union made the announcement right before midnight.
Teachers are asking for staff raises, while keeping insurance and retirement benefits. The union says teachers have been working without a contract since the beginning of the school year.
Members will begin picketing at 8 a.m.
MORE NEWS: Career Coach: Avoiding Scams While Job Searching