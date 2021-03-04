DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Stubborn lake breeze is keeping clouds locked near the shoreline.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, sunny skies will show up away from the lake.

(Credit: CBS)

On Thursday night, high pressure slides overhead allowing for clearing skies.

(Credit: CBS)

On Friday, expect lots of sun with a light north to northwest wind flow.

(Credit: CBS)

Then it’ll start warming up nicely for this weekend.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 25.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 45.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60!

Mary Kay Kleist