CHICAGO (CBS) — Stubborn lake breeze is keeping clouds locked near the shoreline.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, sunny skies will show up away from the lake.
On Thursday night, high pressure slides overhead allowing for clearing skies.
On Friday, expect lots of sun with a light north to northwest wind flow.
Then it'll start warming up nicely for this weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 25.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 45.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60!