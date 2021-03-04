CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for his role in an attempted carjacking on Wednesday in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
Police said the boy was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, less than 30 minutes after a group of two to four people approached a 37-year-old woman while she was sitting in her car on the 400 block of West 75th Street, and demanded she get out of the vehicle.
The victim complied, but the carjackers could not start the car, as the key fob was not inside the vehicle, according to police.
The attackers ran off, and police officers spotted the 16-year-old, who matched the victim's description of the carjackers, and was taken into custody.
The 16-year-old faces one count of attempted vehicular hijacking, and is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Thursday.