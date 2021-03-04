Northwestern Scores Last Six Points, Beats MarylandBoo Buie scored 15 points and Chase Audige added 14, and Northwestern scored the last six points of the game to beat Maryland on Wednesday night, ending the Terrapins' five-game win streak.

LaVine's 36 Points Lift Bulls Past PelicansThe Chicago Bulls held off a late rally to beat the mercurial New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Spring Training 2021: White Sox Lose To Royals In 6 InningsThe White Sox lost to the Royals 6-5 in Cactus League action in Surprise Wednesday.

Spring Training 2021: Anthony Rizzo Hits A Bomb, Cubs End Game In Tie With MarinersIt was a picture-perfect day Wednesday for the Cubs and the Seattle Mariners in Spring Training action.

NCAA Bracketology: University Of Illinois, Michigan Likely No. 1 Seeds, According To CBS SportsThe Fighting Illini and the University of Michigan both are projected to be No1 seeds in the 2021 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.

Bears Have One Week To Decide Whether To Use Franchise Tag For Allen RobinsonThe Bears have exactly one week to figure out if they will use the franchise tag on top receiver Allen Robinson.