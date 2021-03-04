CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicagoans can learn what it’s like to be a super hero at the Museum of Science and Industry.
The Marvel Universe of Super Heroes exhibit is now open.READ MORE: Northwestern (Virtual) Dance Marathon Starts Thursday Night
From Captain America’s vibranium shield to Thor and his hammer to the Thing, you’ll find all your favorite characters.READ MORE: Police Investigating 2 Break-Ins In North Suburban Skokie
There are 300 artifacts on display from 80 years of Marvel comics, shows and movies.MORE NEWS: Over 68,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The general public can purchase timed-entry tickets starting on Sunday for $22 for adults and $13 for kids.