By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicagoans can learn what it’s like to be a super hero at the Museum of Science and Industry.

The Marvel Universe of Super Heroes exhibit is now open.

From Captain America’s vibranium shield to Thor and his hammer to the Thing, you’ll find all your favorite characters.

There are 300 artifacts on display from 80 years of Marvel comics, shows and movies.

The general public can purchase timed-entry tickets starting on Sunday for $22 for adults and $13 for kids.

