CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday issued an alert to the public about shots being fired at buildings on Inner Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.
The suspect fired a gun and damaged residents’ windows or the building façade at several buildings in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. The block is lined with luxury high-rises.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Weekend Warmup
One incident took place Thursday morning, while three others all happened on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11.READ MORE: Cariacature Artist, Substitute Teacher Says She Keeps Trying To Reach Illinois Unemployment Office -- Only To Have Calls Dropped
Police did not have a description or information about the shooter.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Speeding SUV Driver Slams Into Parked Car On Southwest Side, Goes Down Sidewalk To Escape
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.