By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Gold Coast, Lake Shore Drive, shots fired

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday issued an alert to the public about shots being fired at buildings on Inner Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.

The suspect fired a gun and damaged residents’ windows or the building façade at several buildings in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. The block is lined with luxury high-rises.

One incident took place Thursday morning, while three others all happened on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11.

Police did not have a description or information about the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

