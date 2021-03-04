CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a suburban Chicago man to 12 years in prison for trying to help the Islamic State terrorist group by providing cellphones to be used as bomb detonators.
Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Jones of Zion was sentenced after a jury convicted him in 2019 of conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Prosecutors sought a 17-year term while Jones' attorneys sought a sentence of time served, or nearly four years.
Jones spoke during the hearing, saying, "I am not a terrorist. I never had any intention of doing anything involving this crime."
