CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands are all signed up for appointments at the soon-to-open United Center mass vaccination site.
Crews are putting the finishing touches on huge tents in the parking lot.
Online and phone registration started Thursday for the 110,000 available slots. People over 65 get first priority.
People in Phase 1B Plus can sign up starting on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
There will be a limited number of vaccines that will be distributed on March 9, but the full day of shots will begin on Wednesday March 10. The center will operate seven days a week for the next eight weeks.
In a joint statement from the city of Chicago, Cook County, the state of Illinois and FEMA, as of 3:00 Thursday, 27,819 have signed up to receive the vaccine at the United Center.
People can sign up online through Zocdoc or they can call 312-746-4835.
