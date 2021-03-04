DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:shooting, Stewart Avenue, West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were shot late Wednesday in the West Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police said one person has died of a result of his injuries.

The shooting took place in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

The victims were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The scene is near Simeon Career Academy High School.

According to CPD, the victims were in two different vehicles when they began shooting at each other. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

