CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were shot late Wednesday in the West Chatham neighborhood.
Chicago police said one person has died of a result of his injuries.READ MORE: Northwestern (Virtual) Dance Marathon Starts Thursday Night
The shooting took place in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue around 5:15 p.m.READ MORE: Police Investigating 2 Break-Ins In North Suburban Skokie
The victims were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The scene is near Simeon Career Academy High School.MORE NEWS: Over 68,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
According to CPD, the victims were in two different vehicles when they began shooting at each other. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.