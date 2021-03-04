GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — At White Sox camp, Michael Kopech is not sure when he’ll get his first shot in a Spring Training game.
Kopech, of course, hasn’t pitched in a regular season game in two years because of injury and then opting out last year.
He is also adjusting from the routine of a starting pitcher to coming out of bullpen.
“I’ve kind of gotten used to having four days in between starts, doing everything I need to in those four days, and having time to recover. And now, getting back up there every couple days is going to be kind of an adjustment,” Kopech said, “but I’ve kind of been following along with the relievers have established themselves like (Aaron) Bummer and (Liam) Henrdiks – guys like that.”