CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer’s death by suicide has again rocked the Chicago Police Department, already grieving from another officer suicide four days ago.

The incident happened at 108th and Drake Friday night. Police rushed to the scene in Mount Greenwood, blocking off the streets.

CPD Supt. David Brown released the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that I share that we are conducting a death investigation into the tragic loss of an active Chicago Police Department member. The member was discovered inside a residence located in the 22nd police district. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner; however, at this time, the death appears to be by suicide.

As we grieve the loss of a dedicated and decorated 15-year department member, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his friends and family. I know the CPD community is mourning, and that grief is deep and long-lasting. I know that it’s hard to take care of yourself and to reach out. I also know that we need to do more to support each other – and we will.