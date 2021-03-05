DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing.

Fridays temperatures will be near 45 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

READ MORE: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In I-57 Expressway Shooting Near 119th Street

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Weekend Warmup

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for the weekend.

MORE NEWS: Northwestern Alums Create 'The Seeker,' A Highly Accurate Football Thrower They Call A Robotic QB

The warmup continues into the beginning of next week with temperatures in the 60s. There is a chance for storms on Wednesday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff