CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing.
Fridays temperatures will be near 45 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for the weekend.
The warmup continues into the beginning of next week with temperatures in the 60s. There is a chance for storms on Wednesday.