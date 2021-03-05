DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died Thursday night after he slipped and fell on a CTA Red Line platform in Rogers Park, and a train struck his head.

Police said the 71-year-old man was walking on the platform at the Loyola station at 1200 W. Loyola Av. around 8:30 p.m., when he stumbled and fell against an advertisement sign, and then fell to the ground.

The man’s head ended up over the edge of a platform, and a northbound Red Line train struck him as it entered the station, according to police.

The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

