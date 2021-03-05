CHICAGO (CBS)– A community coalition says it’s relieved that the South Side’s Mercy Hospital will probably remain open, but it still has issues with the process.
Mercy's owner is Trinity Health Systems. The hospital has a non-binding deal with Inside Chicago to buy the hospital.
The Chicago Health Equity Coalition wants to meet with other potential buyers. Members want Mercy Hospital to stay a teaching hospital. They also want to keep the same number of beds and establish a governing board with equal representation of administration and medical experts in the community.
They say keeping the hospital open was only the first step.
"The next leg of this fight is to make sure whoever buys this hospital, whether it's the current group that's in the process or someone else, is held accountable for making sure this hospital stays a full service institution with all of the departments that we currently have, and then grow the ones that we need," a coalition member said.
CBS 2 reached out to the Trinity Health Systems for comment but we haven’t heard back yet.