CHICAGO (CBS) — The 100 Club of Chicago, a non-profit dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of first responders who die in the line of duty, is expanding its outreach and programs to the entire state of Illinois.
Renaming itself the 100 Club of Illinois, the group will provide new programs for the families of active duty first responders and the families of fallen first responders across the state, including:READ MORE: Illinois Surpasses 3 Million COVID-19 Vaccinations; More Than 1 Million Residents Fully Vaccinated
- Family assistance at the time of a line of duty death
- Family and First Responder financial assistance at any time
- Scholar mentorship & training
- 100 Club family events & resiliency programs
- First Responder wellness & resiliency programs
- First Responder Advisory Council for support services
- Statewide liaisons for community support
“For the past 55 years, the Club has provided assistance for the families of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty and been strong advocates for the first responder community. As the organization proceeds with providing assistance throughout the state, the Club will continue to offer these services as well as many new programming initiatives,” the group said in a statement Friday morning. “The Club will now offer assistance to all families in the State of Illinois who lose a loved one in the line of duty, ensuring that all families have access to resources and the support of the 100 Club community. The organization will also offer assistance to active duty first responders through training and support services.”READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Are Relief Payments Bad For The Economy?
To donate, join as a member or learn more about the 100 Club of Illinois, click here.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In I-57 Expressway Shooting Near 119th Street