CHICAGO (CBS) — Sassy is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
She is the sweetest, happiest dog you'll ever meet. Sassy is a nine-year-old Australian Blue Heeler mix and falls in love with everyone she meets.
Sassy also loves nothing more than to be cuddled when lying in your lap. She is big on napping and following you around the house or heading outside for walks.
She is constantly wagging her tail and begging for more belly rubs and kisses.
You can bring home Sassy or any of the other cute dogs and cats at PAWS Chicago through the virtual adoption process.
Join PAWS Chicago for the inaugural Match Madness tournament. It’s an ultimate adoption bracket featuring 32 adorable contestants on their way to the “Final Fur.”
Fill out a bracket starting on March 10 and cheer on your favorite PAWS Chicago dogs and cats!
PAWS pup Sassy's following in her foster mom's footsteps and becoming a Chicago news ⭐️star⭐️! https://t.co/8Ch4n6jVul
PAWS pup Sassy's following in her foster mom's footsteps and becoming a Chicago news ⭐️star⭐️! https://t.co/8Ch4n6jVul

— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) March 5, 2021