WAUKEGAN, Ill (CBS/AP) — A man arrested Wednesday in connection with a Gurnee armed robbery is charged with first-degree murder in the December deaths of a Beach Park couple.
Authorities say 35-year-old Derenell Hill of Waukegan is the second man charged in the deaths of 52-year-old Carlos Rodas Perez and 49-year-old Mercedes Rodas.
Timothy D. Triplett Jr. of Waukegan was indicted last month on first-degree murder charges.
Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Covelli said Thursday the charges against Hill arose after officers searching the apartment he’d been staying in found a firearm that belonged to Perez.
Hill is being held in lieu of $5 million.
