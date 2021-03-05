CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s been a year since the owner of a Tinley Park donut store thought she’d have to give up her dream and close up shop.

Thankfully that didn’t happen, all because of customer Michael Pratski.

The first-time customer, at the time, posted on the “Better Tinley Park” Facebook page that Frosted Donuts would close if owner Freda Ibrahim didn’t get more customers.

The post worked. As we reported last year, donut-lovers started coming in and many of them shared their wonderful experience.

Now a year later, business is sweeter than ever!

“They have changed my life, they took me out of the debt I was in, took me out of the struggle I was struggling,” Ibrahim said. “I could never ever say thank you enough.”

Ibrahim was able to hire back all her employees, even during the pandemic.

Friday morning, to mark the anniversary, she’s giving back to the community that helped her.

“Our first 20 people get a surprise gift from Frosted and the next 50 will get free pizza,” She said.

There are plenty of other giveqways, so you have to get there early.

You can find Frosted Donuts on 88th Avenue in Tinley Park.