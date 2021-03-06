CHICAGO (CBS) — At least eight people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Saturday evening, and one of them had been killed.
The man who was killed was found at the scene of a fire in Englewood.READ MORE: Car Crashes Into Building On Belmont Avenue In Schorsch Village
At 3:08 p.m., police and the Fire Department were called for a fire at an abandoned building in the 5900 block of South Sangamon Street. A man of an unknown age was found with a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.READ MORE: Fire Breaks Out In McKinley Park Building
Area One detectives were conducting a death investigation Saturday afternoon.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Weekend Warmup Continues
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
-
- At 8:40 p.m. Friday, a woman was grazed in the chest when her ex-boyfriend fired into her house in Chatham. The 26-year-old woman was having a quarrel with her ex-boyfriend outside her front door in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said. The woman refused to allow the 27-year-old man in, so he fired several shots through the front door – grazing her chest. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was inside a home in the 0-99 block of East 100th Street in Roseland when he was shot by an unknown assailant. The man was wounded in the left and right legs and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital.
- At 4:13 p.m., a 45-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. He was shot in the back and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
- At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, two teens were shot in the 4400 block of South Homan Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The victims, males ages 17 and 19, were on the sidewalk when a light-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. Both victims were shot in the left leg and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
- At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot in the 6300 block of South Elizabeth Street in Englewood. The men, 18 and 27, were on the front porch of a home when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them both. The 18-year-old was shot in the left leg and the 27-year-old in the right leg and buttocks, and both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.