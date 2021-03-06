DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A car slammed into a building far west on Belmont Avenue in the Schorsch Village neighborhood Saturday.

Police said at 2:07 p.m. a 79-year-old man was driving in the 3200 block of North Nottingham Avenue when he experienced a medical emergency.

The man struck two parked cars on the east side of Nottingham Avenue and then crashed into a building in the 7000 block of West Belmont Avenue around the corner.

The vehicle came to rest at that point, police said.

No citations were issued.

