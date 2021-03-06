CHICAGO (CBS) — A car slammed into a building far west on Belmont Avenue in the Schorsch Village neighborhood Saturday.
Police said at 2:07 p.m. a 79-year-old man was driving in the 3200 block of North Nottingham Avenue when he experienced a medical emergency.
The man struck two parked cars on the east side of Nottingham Avenue and then crashed into a building in the 7000 block of West Belmont Avenue around the corner.
The vehicle came to rest at that point, police said.
No citations were issued.