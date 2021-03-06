CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters Saturday responded to a fire in a high rise in Ford City.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to the 16 story building in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive to find heavy smoke in the building.
Still & Box, EMS Plan 1 at 4300 W. Ford City Drive: the fire is out; three patients being evaluated so far; update to follow. (Merritt) pic.twitter.com/oBS2N644lc
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 6, 2021
The fire was out by 1:30 p.m., according to CFD officials.
Two adults and a child were transported to Holy Cross Hospital. Two people on scene refused treatment.