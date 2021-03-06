DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters Saturday responded to a fire in a high rise in Ford City.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the 16 story building in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive to find heavy smoke in the building.

The fire was out by 1:30 p.m., according to CFD officials.

Two adults and a child were transported to Holy Cross Hospital. Two people on scene refused treatment.

