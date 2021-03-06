Chicago Weather: Mostly Sunny With Seasonable TemperaturesSaturday will be mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures. The heat will begin Sunday.

People Line Up For Hours Hoping For Spare COVID-19 Shot At Triton CollegeBooking an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination can be a challenge, but some people are taking a different approach: standing in line for days with no appointments -- some not even eligible for the shot.

St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Will Look Different In Chicago This Year Or There Could Be FinesWith city and state health officials urging people not to gather in celebration, like many chose to last year, CBS 2 found event after event is still on for St. Patrick's Day.

Family Hoping For Recovery After 11-Year-Old Girl Shot While Sitting In Mother's Car At West Pullman Gas StationAn 11-year-old girl is in critical condition, clinging to life after she was shot in her mother's car this week.