By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Temperatures, Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday will be mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures. The heat will begin Sunday.

Expect mid 40s Saturday at O’Hare International Airport, but a light breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 30s near the lake and upper 40s well inland.

Sunday will follow with sunshine and low 50s and then low 60s by Monday.

Forecast: 
Saturday: Mostly sunny and 45 but cooler near the lake. NE wind 10 mph.
Saturday night: Clear with a low of 25.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer, high of 52.
Monday: Sunny and 62.

